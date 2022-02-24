Amsterdam hostage taker dies of injuries in hospital: Prosecutors

THE HAGUE (AFP) - A 27-year-old man who held several people hostage at an Apple store on a busy Amsterdam square has died in hospital from his injuries, Dutch prosecutors said late on Wednesday (Feb 23).

The man, said to be a resident of the Dutch capital, entered the Apple store on Leidseplein armed with two guns, sparking a tense five-hour-long ordeal on Tuesday.

The stand-off ended when the suspect was hit by a police car as he chased his last hostage who made a desperate break for freedom and ran out of the store.

"I can confirm that the man has died in hospital this evening," public prosecution service spokesman Franklin Wattimena said.

"More than that, we cannot say, but the investigation continues," he told AFP.

Police later hailed the hostage who helped to end the tense ordeal that gripped the city centre as a hero.

Dozens of police officers rushed to the building at 5.30pm on Tuesday (12.30am Wednesday Singapore time) after the camouflage-wearing suspect entered the store in the popular Leidseplein neighbourhood, prompting a chaotic exodus from the building.

The suspect took a Bulgarian man hostage and demanded €200 million (S$300 million) in cryptocurrency, as well as a free passage out of the city.

Around 70 people fled the building and four people hid in a closet, apparently unknown to the suspect.

'Hero role'

Five hours later, the suspect asked for water.

Footage showed the hostage bending down as the water was delivered, before running out of the building followed closely by the suspect.

The suspect was then sent sprawling by a police vehicle before a robot checked him for explosives as he lay on the road, lit up with laser sights from police snipers.

"A car from the special forces reacted very adequately and alertly," police chief Frank Paauw said in an overnight press conference, hailing the hostage's bravery.

"The hostage has played a hero role. In a few split seconds he escaped this hostage situation, otherwise it would have been an even longer night - and nasty night."