Man with gun takes hostage at Amsterdam Apple store, broadcaster reports

AMSTERDAM (REUTERS) - Dutch police said they had sent special units to a central square in Amsterdam because of a man with a gun at an Apple store where local broadcaster AT5 reported a hostage-taking during an apparent robbery.

Several video clips on the broadcaster's website appeared to show a person being held at gunpoint.

"There is a person with a firearm in the store... police forces are there with many units and specialist units at the scene to get the situation under control," Amsterdam police tweeted.

The Apple store is situated at one end of the upscale Leidseplein, a square at the south side of the city's centre.

