Abramovich visits Kyiv, seeks to revive Ukraine-Russia talks

MOSCOW (BLOOMBERG) - Billionaire Roman Abramovich has travelled to Kyiv in a bid to restart peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which stalled after evidence emerged of Russian atrocities against civilians.

Abramovich met with Ukrainian negotiators to discuss ways of reviving the negotiations, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Russian billionaire, who has longtime ties to President Vladimir Putin, has been acting as an informal mediator since the war began in late February, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked him to get involved.

In an interview with Ukrainian online media published on Saturday (April 16), Zelensky said the talks are at a "dead end because we will not trade our territory and our people."

He said that if Russian forces follow through on a threat to destroy the remaining Ukrainian troops fighting in Mariupol, that may "put an end" to talks.

In Russia, Abramovich "represents the side that backs a diplomatic resolution and end to the war," he said.

"Nobody can guarantee that it isn't a game."

A spokesman for Abramovich declined to comment on whether the tycoon is in Kyiv, as did Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After the last round of face-to-face meetings in Istanbul on March 29 - which Abramovich attended - there has been little sign of progress.

On Tuesday, Putin said they are at a "dead end" and vowed to continue his invasion.

Zelensky has said the discovery in recent weeks of evidence of war crimes by Russian troops stationed in Bucha and other towns near Kyiv has complicated prospects for the negotiations. Moscow denies its forces committed atrocities.