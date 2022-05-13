5 things to know about Finland and Sweden

HELSINKI (AFP, REUTERS) - After decades of staying out of military alliances, Finland and Sweden this week decide whether they apply to join Nato as a deterrent against aggression from eastern neighbour Russia.

Helsinki announced on Thursday (May 12) it was going ahead with the application. Stockholm is set to make a decision on its own membership on Sunday.

Sweden is likely to follow Helsinki's footsteps, with both expressing a desire for their applications to be submitted simultaneously if they decide to go that route. Sweden would also not want to be the only Nordic country outside the Nato umbrella.

Here are some things to know about the two countries:

Geography

Finland borders Sweden, Norway and Russia, with whom it shares a 1,300km border. Its capital, Helsinki, occupies a peninsula and some surrounding islands in the Baltic Sea.

Sweden shares land borders with Norway and Finland. Denmark sits across the sea from Sweden in the south-west. Sweden's capital Stockholm is built on 14 islands and the country as a whole counts thousands of coastal islands as part of its territory.

Strained history with Russia

Sweden's and Finland's difficult past with Russia goes back to 17th and 18th centuries when tsars of the Russian Empire repeatedly tried to conquer Finland, then a hinterland of the Swedish kingdom.

King Charles XII of Sweden invaded and conquered parts of Russia in the early 18th century but lost a battle in Poltava, in today's Ukraine, to tsar Peter the Great. It marked the end of Sweden as a major power in Northern Europe.

Sweden lost Finland to Russia in a war in 1809, turning Finland into an autonomous part of the Russian empire, the Grand Duchy of Finland. In the chaos resulting from the Russian Revolution in 1917, Finland declared its independence on Dec 6 that year.