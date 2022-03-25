3.7 million people have fled Ukraine amid war: UN

GENEVA (AFP) - Some 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion a month ago, the UN said on Friday (March 25).

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said 3,725,806 Ukrainians had fled the country - an increase of 50,854 from the previous day's figure.

Around 90 per cent of them are women and children, it added.

Of those who have left, 2.2 million have fled for neighbouring Poland while more than half a million have made it to Romania. Around 20,000 have gone to Russia.

Before the crisis sparked a month ago, EU member Poland was home to around 1.5 million Ukrainians.

In total, more than 10 million people - over a quarter of the population in regions under government control before the Feb 24 invasion - are now thought to have fled their homes, including nearly 6.5 million who are internally displaced.

Ukraine's refugee crisis is Europe's worst since World War II.

The UN children's agency Unicef said on Thursday that 4.3 million children - more than half of Ukraine's estimated 7.5 million child population - had been forced to leave their homes.

It puts at some 1.5 million the number of those children who have become refugees, while another 2.5 million are displaced inside their war-ravaged country, it said.

As leaving becomes ever more perilous even as living conditions in their country worsen, the UNHCR calculated that since Tuesday, the number leaving daily has dropped below 100,000.

The figures do not include citizens of neighbouring states who have left Ukraine to return home.

Here is a breakdown of which neighbouring countries Ukrainian refugees have headed to as of the end of Thursday.

Russia's figure relates to end Tuesday:

Poland: Six out of 10 Ukrainian refugees - 2,208,119 so far - have crossed into Poland, according to UNHCR.

Many people who cross into Ukraine's immediate western neighbours continue on to other states in Europe's Schengen open-borders zone.