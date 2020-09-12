Thousands of migrants have been left stranded without shelter after fires razed Greece's biggest refugee camp. Locals are resisting the Greek government's plans to provide temporary shelter for the migrants, fearing it will turn into another permanent migrant camp.

Singapore's business-friendly reputation continues to draw investments despite the dismal economic climate. Among the slate of companies upping their stakes here is German logistics company DB Schenker, which will be adding over 250 positions in areas such as artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Candidates for the Sabah state election will file their nominations today. The contest on Sept 26 will not only elect who will govern Malaysia's easternmost state, but also test voter support for the Perikatan Nasional federal government and its rivals in opposition.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday paved the way for the country to acquire first-strike capability on enemy missile bases, his swansong act in office before stepping down next week. But he said the move would be up to the new government to follow through.

It may not be perfect but the civilisation we enjoy today would not be possible without the United Nations and its family of agencies and entities, says Professor Tommy Koh.

A group of religious leaders, academics and social advocates from various faiths came together yesterday for an international webinar - hosted by Jamiyah Singapore and opened by President Halimah Yacob - to discuss the role they can play as the world continues to grapple with Covid-19.

The home owner who hosted an unlawful gathering in his Sengkang flat amid the Covid-19 outbreak was fined $5,000 in a district court yesterday. Leong Chee Mun, 37, pleaded guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. Eleven people linked to the case were dealt with in court last month.

With the growth of e-commerce amid the pandemic, SingPost is looking to revamp its postal infrastructure. To kick-start this effort, it will be conducting a public trial of its smart letterbox system in the coming months. Instead of individual letterboxes, this system entails a central machine that stores and dispenses mail and small packages.

The US Open will serve up a women's singles final between a former champion and a former finalist. Japan's Naomi Osaka will seek her second Major win at Flushing Meadows while Victoria Azarenka of Belarus will attempt to win her first Grand Slam since becoming a mother nearly four years ago.



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The Taycan 4S (above) is so sturdy, sure-footed and well-balanced that you can launch it with nary a care, even in the wet. With a motor at each axle, and the electronic magic which makes them work in perfect harmony, the battery-powered Porsche is an unshakeable all-wheel-drive.

VIDEO

Battled loneliness and now helping others

Abandoned as a baby, Ms Grace Lee felt lonely and unwanted while growing up. But a chance encounter with a kindred spirit and strong support from her adoptive parents gave her the will to turn her life around. str.sg/blurb577

VIDEO

Restarting Mice sector

Events with up to 250 delegates can soon be held. Industry players say increasing the capacity for Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events will provide a much-needed boost to the sector. str.sg/blurb578

VIDEO

Battled loneliness and now helping others

Abandoned as a baby, Ms Grace Lee felt lonely and unwanted while growing up. But a chance encounter with a kindred spirit and strong support from her adoptive parents gave her the will to turn her life around. str.sg/blurb577

VIDEO

Restarting Mice sector

Events with up to 250 delegates can soon be held. Industry players say increasing the capacity for Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events will provide a much-needed boost to the sector. str.sg/blurb578