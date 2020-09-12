Faith leaders exchange ideas to help people cope with Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic may have disrupted religious services and activities around the world, but leaders of various faiths have stepped up to help their communities and others cope with the crisis.

A group of religious leaders, academics and social advocates from various faiths and countries came together for an international webinar yesterday to share experiences and discuss the role they can play as the world continues to grapple with the challenges posed by Covid-19.

The event was hosted by Muslim voluntary welfare organisation Jamiyah Singapore and was opened by President Halimah Yacob, who said: "In this time of uncertainty, it is natural for many to turn to their faiths for source of strength and solace. This evening's webinar is an opportune platform for inter-faith leaders to share insights on how we can all play an important role in promoting solidarity and mutual understanding between people of different races and religions."

Noting that the pandemic was far from over, President Halimah said an effective response would also require everyone in the community to do their part. "We will also need to help our people manage the social, psychological, emotive and spiritual impact of the crisis."

She added that she was heartened that many faith leaders had continued their work of strengthening trust between different communities and rallying their faith communities to stay united and resilient during this challenging time.

"Many have also reached out to help those affected by the pandemic, regardless of race, language or religion. I applaud these interfaith efforts," she said.

The event also saw participants speak about efforts that could be initiated to strengthen understanding between people of various faiths.

Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot, president of the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue at the Vatican, said: "The pandemic has aggravated deep inequalities that exist in our societies. There is a need for care and inspired action to address these."

He noted how followers of all faiths had been affected, saying: "Our collaboration can also expand to the education of values that will preserve a post-Covid-19 world from a culture of indifference, selfishness and other social ills made visible by the pandemic."

Venerable Phramaha Hansa Dhammahaso, an associate professor at Thailand's Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University, spoke about the material and emotional help provided by monasteries in his country during the pandemic and urged people to maintain safe distancing and protect themselves in order to protect the community.

He said: "Please take the best care of yourself in order to take the best care of others."