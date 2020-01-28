1 Remembering Auschwitz

Holocaust survivors gathered at Auschwitz yesterday to mark the liberation of the former Nazi death camp 75 years ago. Royals, presidents and prime ministers from nearly 60 countries were to attend the ceremony, but none of the top world leaders was present.

2 More steps to counter virus

In the fight against the spread of the Wuhan virus, the Singapore Government has stepped up measures on a number of fronts. These include mandatory leave of absence for students and staff of public educational institutes on their return from travel to China, and expanding temperature screening of passengers on all incoming flights.

3 EU has edge in Brexit talks

The European Union will have the upper hand in trade talks with Britain due to its larger population and market, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said yesterday, as the bloc's chief negotiator warned of the risk of a disruptive cliff-edge Brexit for business at the end of the year.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential aunt, Ms Kim Kyong Hui, has made her first public appearance in six years, years after her husband was executed in a purge.

5 Beijing needs a rethink

Beijing's insistence on the 1992 Consensus as the basis of talks with Taipei is no longer viable in the light of President Tsai Ing-wen's resounding election victory earlier this month and what it tells us about how Taiwan's political landscape has changed, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi.

6 Help to boost mental health

In response to feedback from youth that mental health is an important issue to them, the SG Youth Action Plan panel will work with schools to boost mental health first-response capabilities among youth. Employers will also be engaged in providing better support for youth with mental health issues in the workplace.

7 Ethical hacker master at 17

Institute of Technical Education student Tay Gao Jun is just 17 but he is one of 150 people worldwide who are Certified Ethical Hacker Masters, people who attempt to penetrate a computer system to expose vulnerabilities. He is also the youngest among 11 people here who have the certification.

8 Digital push sees results

JTC Corporation's digital transformation efforts are bearing fruit: productivity is up 20 per cent and about 70 per cent of companies in projects it oversees are now willing to use digital technology, from just 20 per cent two years ago.

Some Singapore boxers are calling it quits, at least temporarily, not because of too many painful knockdowns in the ring but owing to what they perceive as a lack of planning and structure in the Singapore Amateur Boxing Association. The four picked for the SEA Games even had to fork out their own funds for an overseas training camp.

10 Grammy Awards glitter

Glittery outfits and super-long nails were on trend at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Check out some of the red carpet highlights of the evening.

Wuhan virus developments

The new coronavirus, called 2019-nCoV, is spreading rapidly across China and the globe. Here are the key developments of the outbreak. str.sg/blurb185

Fighting food waste

Some Singapore companies are using technology to tackle the food waste problem. The Winnow Waste Monitor, a smart system that tracks discarded food, helped some companies save more than $2.1 million last year. str.sg/blurb186