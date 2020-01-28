Bling on the style

LOS ANGELES • Twenty years ago, pop superstar Jennifer Lopez shut down the Grammys red carpet with her now legendary barely-there Versace green dress, open to her navel.

How can anyone beat that?

Well, the music industry's stars certainly gave it a go at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. White was in, along with strapless gowns and super-long glittering nails.

Here are some takeaways from the red carpet on Grammys night:

WHITE-HOT

Breakout star Lizzo, 31, arrived early and ready for her close-up - and with reason. She won three Grammys on the night.

The singer and flautist stunned in a strapless white Versace corset gown with Swarovski crystals sewn in by hand. And she was dripping in diamonds, down to her fingernails. Country-rap sensation Lil Nas X, was a vision in white at the pre-gala award event as he won his first Grammy for Best Music Video for his smash hit, Old Town Road.

Gwen Stefani rocked in a strapless, shell-encrusted off-white Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress with thigh-high boots. Pop singer Demi Lovato was in a voluminous white long-sleeved gown by designer Christian Siriano, who wrote on Twitter: "I love you and love creating for you!!!"

HIGH STYLE Pop princess Ariana Grande arrived in a ruffled blue-grey tulle ball gown from designer Giambattista Valli and elbow-length gloves. Baroque pop singer Lana Del Rey looked elegant in a sparkling silver gown with a keyhole neckline and lots of dangling crystals.

BRIGHT COLOURS

Billie Eilish was in head-to-toe custom black and lime green Gucci, and sneakers. Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes went for a three-piece Louis Vuitton suit in a hue best described as cabernet. And rapper Common rocked a turquoise suit on stage.

NAIL GAME

The music A-listers were all about fingernails - the longer, the better.

Eilish went for wild green nails that matched her Gucci threads. Lizzo's tips were literally dripping with diamonds, or something diamond-like. As her tune Good As Hell goes, "Head toss, check my nails, baby how you feelin'?" And Spanish singer Rosalia - winner of best Latin rock, urban or alternative album - said her dagger-like silver nails were "something special" she did for the night.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE