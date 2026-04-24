Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

El Nino weather conditions have a warming effect on the global climate, causing droughts in some regions.

GENEVA – The return of El Nino weather conditions are expected from as early as May, potentially affecting global temperatures and rainfall patterns, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

El Nino is a periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, which typically lasts from nine to 12 months, according to the WMO.

A clear shift has been observed in the Equatorial Pacific, with sea-surface temperatures rising rapidly, suggesting a high likelihood of El Nino conditions developing between May and July, it said.

“After a period of neutral conditions at the start of (2026), climate models are now strongly aligned, and there is high confidence in the onset of El Nino, followed by further intensification in the months that follow,” Dr Wilfran Moufouma Okia, chief of climate prediction at the WMO said in a statement.

While models indicate a potential strong El Nino event in 2026, the WMO added that forecasts made during the spring are typically less reliable, and greater confidence in the predictions will be possible after April.

The weather pattern is known to disrupt regional climates, potentially bringing increased rainfall to southern South America, the southern United States, parts of the Horn of Africa, and central Asia, while causing drought in Australia, Indonesia and sections of southern Asia. It can also have a warming effect on the global climate. REUTERS