Cyclone Batsirai weakens after hitting Madagascar, floods feared

VATOMANDRY, MADAGASCAR (AFP) - Cyclone Batsirai weakened overnight but floods were still expected due to heavy rain after it hit eastern Madagascar with strong winds, the island's meteorological office said on Sunday (Feb 6).

"Batsirai has weakened," Meteo Madagascar said, adding that the cyclone's average wind speed had almost halved to 80kmh, while the strongest gusts had scaled back to 110kmh from the 235kmh recorded when it made landfall on Saturday evening.

The cyclone, the second storm to hit the large Indian Ocean island nation in just a few weeks, was moving westwards at a rate of 19kmh, the meteorological services said. But "localised or generalised floods are still feared following the heavy rains", it said, adding that Batsirai should emerge at sea in the Mozambique Channel later on Sunday.

Batsirai made landfall in Mananjary district, more than 530km south-east of the capital Antananarivo, around 8pm local time on Saturday.

It reached the island as an "intense tropical cyclone", packing winds of 165kmh, Mr Faly Aritiana Fabien from the country's disaster management agency told AFP.

The national meteorological office has said it fears "significant and widespread damage".

Just an hour and a half after it first hit land, nearly 27,000 people had been counted as displaced from their homes, Mr Fabien said.

He added that his office has accommodation sites, food and medical care ready for victims, as well as search-and-rescue plans already in place.

'Very serious threat'

The Meteo-France weather service had earlier predicted that Batsirai would present "a very serious threat" to Madagascar, after passing Mauritius and drenching the French island of La Reunion with torrential rain for two days.

In the hours before the cyclone hit, residents hunkered down in the impoverished country, still recovering from the deadly Tropical Storm Ana late last month.

In the eastern coastal town of Vatomandry, more than 200 people were crammed in one room in a Chinese-owned concrete building. Families slept on mats or mattresses.

Community leader Thierry Louison Leaby lamented the lack of clean water after the water utility company turned off supplies ahead of the cyclone.

"People are cooking with dirty water," he said, amid fears of a diarrhoea outbreak.