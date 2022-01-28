Nearly 80 dead from Tropical Storm Ana in southern Africa

MAPUTO (AFP) - The death toll from a storm that struck three southern African countries rose to 77 on Thursday (Jan 27) as emergency teams battled to repair damaged infrastructure and help tens of thousands of victims.

Packing torrential rains, Tropical Storm Ana made landfall on Monday in Madagascar before ploughing into Mozambique and Malawi.

Rescue workers and the authorities across the three countries are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

Madagascar has reported 48 deaths, with 18 others killed in Mozambique and 11 in Malawi.

Remnants of the storm have passed over Zimbabwe, but no deaths have been reported there.

In the three hardest-hit countries, tens of thousands of homes were damaged. Some collapsed under the heavy rain, trapping victims in the rubble.

Swollen rivers washed away bridges and submerged fields, drowning livestock and destroying the livelihoods of rural families.

In Madagascar, 130,000 people fled their homes. In the capital Antananarivo, schools and gyms were turned into emergency shelters.

"We only brought our most important possessions," Mr Berthine Razafiarisoa, who sheltered in a gym with his family of 10, told AFP.

In northern and central Mozambique, Tropical Storm Ana destroyed 10,000 homes and dozens of schools and hospitals, while downing power lines.

Mozambique's weather service warned that another storm, named Batsirai, has formed over the Indian Ocean and will make landfall in the coming days.

It "might evolve into a severe tropical storm in the next few days," the United Nations said in a statement.

Up to six tropical cyclones are expected before the rainy season ends in March.

"The situation is of extreme concern" and "vulnerability is very, very high", said UN resident coordinator in Mozambique Myrta Kaulard.

"The challenge is titanic, the challenge is extreme," she said, noting that the storms are hitting "an already extremely vulnerable" region still trying to recover from cyclones Idai and Kenneth that hit the region in 2019.