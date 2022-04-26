China leads world in building coal plants as global project pipeline shrinks, study finds

SINGAPORE - Global coal power plant capacity under development declined in 2021 but China is still leading the world in building new coal plants, challenging its climate pledges, a major annual survey released on Tuesday (April 26) showed.

Global Energy Monitor's (GEM) eighth annual survey of the world's coal plant pipeline found that total coal power capacity under development declined 13 per cent last year.

But the world still has more than 2,400 coal plants belching out large amounts of air pollution, including carbon dioxide (CO2), the main greenhouse gas driving climate change.

Burning coal is the single largest source of CO2 and climate scientists say ending coal use is vital if the world is to succeed in reducing the threat from the climate crisis.

A total of 34 countries have proposed new coal plants, down from 41 countries in January 2021, the survey found.

China, the world's top greenhouse gas polluter, continued to lead all countries in domestic development of new coal plants, commissioning more new coal capacity in 2021 than the rest of the world combined.

China's coal consumption is meant to peak in 2025 or soon after and the government has pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2060. But continued building of new plants risks locking in years of polluting emissions from what is already the world's largest assembly of coal power plants.

China has just over half the number of coal plants in the world and relies on them to generate about 60 per cent of its electricity.

"The power industry's plan, which appears to have [Chinese] government backing at least for now, is for coal power capacity to increase until 2030. So new plants are adding more capacity, not just replacing retirements. Last year saw retirements in fact slow down," said Mr Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst for research organisation Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, which contributed to GEM's report.

He said coal power might take longer to peak because a key aspect of China's carbon neutrality plan was to replace direct fossil fuel use in industry, transport, buildings and other sectors with electricity.

China is also aiming to meet a growing share of its power needs with green energy via massive ongoing investment in renewables. But scaling that up will take time.

Outside China, coal plant numbers shrank for the fourth year in a row, although at a slower rate than in 2020, the analysis found.

By the end of 2021, a total of 176 GW of coal capacity was under construction in 20 countries, which is slightly less than in 2020. China represented more than half (52 per cent) of that capacity, and countries in South Asia and South-east Asia totalled 37 per cent.

"The coal plant pipeline is shrinking, but there is simply no carbon budget left to be building new coal plants. We need to stop, now," said Flora Champenois of Global Energy Monitor.