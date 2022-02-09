Canadian anti-vax truckers inspire copycat protests from New York to New Zealand

WASHINGTON (AFP) - A protest movement by Canadian truckers angered over Covid-19 vaccine rules has become a rallying point for opponents of pandemic restrictions, firing up crowds from New York to New Zealand.

In New York, dozens of municipal workers facing dismissal unless they get shots marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall on Monday carrying giant US and Canadian flags.

"Unvaccinated Lives Matter" and "Workers Are Essential, Mandates Are Not," read signs carried by the crowd, which included firefighters and teachers.

In New Zealand, inspired by the Canadian "Freedom Convoy," trucks and campervans blocked streets near parliament in Wellington on Tuesday (Feb 8) to protest against Covid-19 restrictions and vaccinations.

Hundreds of vehicles plastered with messages such as "Give Us Back Our Freedom" parked in streets surrounding the parliament building.

Others drove around the city centre with horns blaring as over 1,000 protesters on foot listened to speeches.

"I'm actually vaccinated but I'm against mandating people to be vaccinated," said Stu Main, of Wellington. "I think it's disgraceful, forcing vaccination on people who don't want it."

Several Wellington protesters carried Canadian flags, including an expatriate named Billy, who declined to give his surname.

"I'm just supporting the brothers in Canada, fighting for freedom over there," he said.

The Canadian protests have often tapped into right-wing politics, with Donald Trump flags at rallies and huge interest on conservative online sites.

Calls for rallies in France

In France, calls were circulating on Facebook for protesters to descend on Paris for anti-mandate demonstrations this weekend.

Similar appeals were launched in Belgium.