Canada bans China's Huawei, ZTE from 5G wireless networks

OTTAWA (BLOOMBERG) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government joined Canada's closest intelligence allies in banning Huawei Technologies from fifth-generation wireless networks.

The Chinese state-championed telecommunications firm poses a threat to Canada's national security, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday (May 19), confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.

ZTE equipment will also be prohibited.

Firms that already have Huawei or ZTE gear installed will have to remove it, Champagne said.

Trudeau's government had delayed the decision for more than three years, as relations between Canada and China deteriorated, and a ban would almost certainly stoke tensions.

The long-awaited announcement will be welcomed by President Joe Biden's administration, which has sought to steer countries away from Huawei.

American officials allege its gear could allow the Chinese government to interfere with 5G networks. Since 2019, the US has imposed what may be the strongest sanctions it has ever placed on a single company.

Relations between the two nations soured dramatically after Canada's arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on a US extradition request in December 2018. China imprisoned two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Spavor and entrepreneur Michael Kovrig, within days of Meng's arrest.

The high-stakes standoff was resolved last September after the US struck a deferred-prosecution deal with Meng, allowing her to return to China and for the two Canadians to come home.

But the feud has left hard feelings. Thursday's announcement comes only three days after lawmakers voted to revive a special committee to study the country's ties with China. On Wednesday, the Canadian government announced that China had lifted restrictions on canola imports.

The move, however, should not pose big challenges for companies, like BCE and Telus, that have used Huawei equipment. Fearing an eventual ban, the two companies have already begun to exclude the state-championed Chinese firm from their 5G build-outs.

Huawei long played a key role in Canadian wireless networks. It won its first major North American project from BCE and Telus in 2008 - a pivotal contract that helped cement the Chinese provider's reputation as a global player that could compete on quality. The deal paved the way for it to become a major supplier to Canada's biggest telecom companies over the next decade.

Too big a risk

In the lead-up to the decision, Canada's military leadership argued the company posed too big a potential security risk to allow it into 5G networks.

The nation's human and signals intelligence agencies, however, were reportedly split on how best to deal with Huawei.