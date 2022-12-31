Brazil's Bolsonaro bids followers a tearful farewell in social media address

BRASILIA - Brazil’s outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has not acknowledged his electoral defeat, bid followers a tearful farewell on Friday, without stating whether he would attend Sunday’s inauguration of victor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In a live broadcast on social media, the far-right Mr Bolsonaro assured supporters that “we will not see the world end on Jan 1,“ when leftist Mr Lula takes office.

“We have a great future ahead,” he declared, adding: “Battles are lost, but we will not lose the war.”

It was Mr Bolsonaro’s first live address since his narrow October defeat, after which the active social media user fell uncharacteristically silent.

Mr Lula won the election with 50.9 per cent of the vote to Mr Bolsonaro’s 49.1 per cent.

Mr Lula is to receive the presidential sash in an elaborate ceremony in Brasilia on Sunday.

Normally, it would be bestowed by the outgoing president.

Mr Bolsonaro has plans to travel to the United States after his term ends, but has not clarified when he will leave nor whether he will be present at Sunday’s inauguration.

The presidency has authorised a delegation to travel with Mr Bolsonaro to Miami from Jan 1 to 30 to provide “security and personal support to the future former president of the Republic,” according to Friday’s government gazette.

Addressing hundreds of followers who continue to protest outside military installations in Brasilia and other cities demanding the army intervenes to stop Mr Lula’s accession, Mr Bolsonaro said he had given his best.

“I never expected to get here,” he added, in tears.

“At least we delayed by four years Brazil’s collapse into this nefarious ideology, which is the left... Say the best of me,” said Mr Bolsonaro, who according to a majority of analysts leaves behind a poor record that includes environmental destruction and Covid-19 chaos.