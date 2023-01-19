Bomb cyclone? Or just windy with a chance of hyperbole?

DENVER – Last week, days after a bomb cyclone (coupled with a series of atmospheric rivers, some of the “Pineapple Express” variety) took devastating aim at California, a downtown conference centre here was inundated by the forces responsible – not for the pounding rain and wind -- but for the forecast.

Scores of the world’s most authoritative meteorologists and weather scientists gathered to share the latest research at the 103rd meeting of the American Meteorological Society. The subject line of an email to participants on the first day projected optimism – “Daily Forecast: A Flood of Scientific Knowledge.”

But there were troubling undercurrents. Scientists are in consensus on the increasing frequency of extreme weather events – the blizzard in Buffalo, New York, flooding in Montecito, California, prolonged drought in East Africa – and their worrisome effects. At the Denver meeting, however, there was another growing worry: how people talk about the weather.

The widespread use of colourful terms like “bomb cyclone” and “atmospheric river,” along with the proliferating categories, colours and names of storms and weather patterns, has struck meteorologists as a mixed blessing: good for public safety and climate-change awareness but potentially so amplified that it leaves the public numb to or unsure of the actual risk. The new vocabulary, devised in many cases by the weather-science community, threatens to spin out of control.

“The language evolved to get people’s attention,” said Cindy Bruyere, director of the Capacity Center for Climate and Weather Extremes at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. She sat with two fellow scientists at a coffee bar between sessions and became increasingly animated as she discussed what she called “buzz words” that lack meaning.

“I have zero pictures in my head when I hear the term ‘bomb cyclone,’” she said. “We need significantly clearer language, not hyped words.”

Others find that the words, while evocative, are sometimes used incorrectly.

“The worst is ‘polar vortex,’” said Andrea Lopez Lang, an atmospheric scientist at the State University of New York in Albany, as she stood in a corridor between weather-science sessions. Lopez Lang is an expert in polar vortices, which technically are stratospheric phenomena that occur at least 10km above sea level. “But in the last decade, people are starting to describe it as cold air on the ground level,” she said.

In an effort to contain the runaway verbiage, weather scientists have begun to study the effect of extreme-weather language. How do people react to the way the weather is communicated? Do they take the proper precautions? Or do they tune it out?

It’s “a hot topic,” said Gina Eosco, a social scientist with the Weather Program Office at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “Literally, communication is our No. 1 concern.”

In 2021, Eosco was an author of a paper with the less-than-pithy title, “Is a Consistent Message Achievable?: Defining ‘Message Consistency’ for Weather Enterprise Researchers and Practitioners.”

For the moment, the answer to the paper’s question is: cloudy. To underscore the issue, Eosco – sitting on the floor in one conference hall – pulled out her phone and showed a collection of messages from various television stations and websites that used competing graphics, colours and language to characterise the tropical storm Henri, in 2021. The presentations were not terribly distinct from one another, Eosco noted, but they hinted at the diversity in approaches to branding intense weather.

“I’m trying to see how are people designing it this year,” she said. “They’re giving it a face-lift, essentially.”