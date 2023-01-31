Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, applies for six-month US tourist visa

WASHINGTON - Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has applied for a six-month tourist visa to remain in the United States, his lawyer said on Monday, despite calls for any US visas held by Mr Bolsonaro to be revoked following violent protests in Brasilia.

The US received his application on Friday, his lawyer, Mr Felipe Alexandre, said, adding that Mr Bolsonaro will remain in the US while his application is pending.

“He would like to take some time off, clear his head, and enjoy being a tourist in the United States for a few months before deciding what his next step will be,” Mr Alexandre said in an e-mail response to Reuters.

“Whether or not he will use the full six months will be up to him and whatever strategy we agree to embark on based on his plans as they develop,” Mr Alexandre added.

The Financial Times first reported that Mr Bolsonaro had requested a tourist visa.

A State Department spokesman said visa records are confidential under US law, adding that the department cannot discuss details of individual visa cases.

Far-right Mr Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before his term ended on Jan 1 and leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office, before the former president’s supporters stormed the country’s capital.

Supporters of Mr Bolsonaro ransacked Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace, calling for a military coup to overturn the October election that Mr Lula won.

Brazil’s Supreme Court has agreed to open an investigation into Mr Bolsonaro for allegedly encouraging anti-democratic protests that ended in the storming of government buildings by his supporters in Brasilia.