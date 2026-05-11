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Body of missing US soldier recovered in Morocco

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CHICAGO, May 10 - A search team recovered the body of a U.S. soldier who went missing near a cliff during a training exercise in Cap Draa, Morocco, the U.S. Army said on Sunday.

• Moroccan searchers found the remains on Saturday in the water within a mile (1.6 km) of where the soldier went missing on May 2, the U.S. Army said in a statement.

• The Army identified him as 1st Lieutenant Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., a platoon leader in an artillery unit.

• A second soldier remains missing and search operations are continuing, according to the Army.

• The U.S. service members were participating in African Lion, the U.S. Africa Command's largest joint exercise between U.S. forces, NATO allies and African partner nations.

• The largest part of the exercise takes place in Morocco, involving approximately 5,000 personnel from more than 40 countries, according to AFRICOM. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.