Body of missing US soldier recovered in Morocco

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

CHICAGO, May 10 - A search team recovered the body of a U.S. soldier who went missing near a cliff during a training exercise in Cap Draa, Morocco, the U.S. Army said on Sunday.

• Moroccan searchers found the remains on Saturday in the water within a mile (1.6 km) of where the soldier went missing on May 2, the U.S. Army said in a statement.

• The Army identified him as 1st Lieutenant Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., a platoon leader in an artillery unit.

• A second soldier remains missing and search operations are continuing, according to the Army.

• The U.S. service members were participating in African Lion, the U.S. Africa Command's largest joint exercise between U.S. forces, NATO allies and African partner nations.

• The largest part of the exercise takes place in Morocco, involving approximately 5,000 personnel from more than 40 countries, according to AFRICOM. REUTERS