Blinken says to expect candid talk after Biden calls China’s Xi a ‘dictator’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on as US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov 15, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
29 min ago
Published
29 min ago

SAN FRANCISCO - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that China should expect candid statements it dislikes after US President Joe Biden called his counterpart Xi Jinping a “dictator” moments after meeting him.

Mr Blinken, known for his reserve and self-control, was caught on camera appearing to wince slightly at Mr Biden’s response during a news conference following the summit near San Francisco on Wednesday.

Asked in an interview about his response, Mr Blinken, an adviser to Mr Biden for decades, said: “The president always speaks candidly and he speaks for all of us.”

“Look, it’s clear that we will continue to say things and continue to do things that China doesn’t like, just as I assume that they will continue to do and say things that we don’t like,” he told CBS News.

Mr Blinken had travelled to China in June in one of a series of meetings seeking to ease tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Just a day after Mr Biden met Mr Xi in San Francisco, Mr Biden, at a political event in California, called the Chinese leader a “dictator,” drawing a rebuke from China.

Asked by a reporter on Wednesday if he stood by his assessment, Mr Biden had said: “Well look, he is. I mean he’s a dictator in the sense that he’s a guy who’s running a country, a Communist country, that’s based on a form of government totally different than ours.”

Asked about Mr Biden’s latest remarks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: “This kind of speech is extremely wrong and is irresponsible political manipulation. China firmly opposes it.” AFP

More On This Topic
Old photo, birthday wish, ravioli lunch: Personal diplomacy on display during Xi-Biden meeting
Will the summit by the bay keep tensions at bay? Biden-Xi talks raise hopes

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top