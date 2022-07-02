Adding up the real costs of the Ukraine crisis: Is the worst yet to come?

The global economy faces significant headwinds in the coming years as the war in Ukraine grinds on, and experts expect countries most affected by supply chain breakdowns and commodity shortages to produce more essential goods locally.

Coming on the heels of a pandemic that triggered persistent supply chain disruptions worldwide, Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February led to a chain reaction of commodity shortages overnight and spiralling prices.

Countries are "scrambling to find other sources of natural gas, wheat and oil as they look to develop other trade relationships", said Dr John Feffer, director of foreign policy in focus at the US-based Institute for Policy Studies.

