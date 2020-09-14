TOP OF THE NEWS

1 Victoria to ease curbs

Lockdown restrictions in Australia's Victoria state will ease slightly today, as new daily coronavirus cases continued to fall in the country's hot spot. However, there were scattered protests against the lockdown across Melbourne for a second straight day yesterday. The police arrested 74 people and fined 176 for breaching public health orders in the city.

2 Vision of a greener S'pore

By 2030, urban life in Singapore is likely to look greener and feel cooler. More buildings could see facades clad in a protective envelope of nature, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee, as he set out his vision of a City in Nature.

3 Indians eye local tourism

In recent months, India has seen a steady increase in Covid-19 cases. Despite this, Indians, apparently tired of being confined for five months, are looking at holiday options as states take tentative steps to attract tourists as part of an effort to bolster revenues that plunged because of the tough restrictions that crippled economic activity.

4 Call for Malay-Muslim unity

Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) leader Abdul Hadi Awang yesterday urged party members to stay faithful to the political cooperation with former enemies Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, as Malay-Muslim leadership is needed to helm the country.

5 Challenge for new Japan PM

Whoever takes over as Japan's new prime minister this week will have to deal with the question of whether to develop offensive capabilities to meet the growing missile threats from North Korea and China, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal (below).

6 Firms here spend more on IT

Companies in Singapore have spent more on IT compared with the global average as more employees work from home due to Covid-19. But firms here have also placed greater emphasis on cyber security and use of remote collaboration tools, a new study has found.

7 East Coast plan for seniors

Seniors in East Coast can look forward to better amenities and a network of caregivers and volunteers under a plan to make the constituency a good place to age in. The East Coast Silver Blueprint envisions a town where seniors will lead active lives with friends in the community and will be looked after by neighbours around them.

8 App to find cheapest ride

A local start-up has rolled out a new app which allows commuters to compare rates among ride-hailing providers. Started by two young technopreneurs in April, Spur is an aggregate app that lists fare ranges of the three main providers here: ComfortDelGro, Grab and Gojek.



9 Winner on and off the court

Naomi Osaka (above) feels especially satisfied with her second US Open and third Grand Slam tennis title after her victory in New York on Saturday. She turned the long coronavirus-enforced stoppage to her advantage, building up her form and adding a strong voice to the global social justice movement.

10 Tough scene for Jerry Yan

Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan worked out for about three months just to film a bathtub scene in which he shows off his abs. The 43-year-old told The Straits Times over e-mail that this scene in new romance drama Count Your Lucky Stars was the most difficult to film.

