Australia's Victoria eases curbs slightly as cases continue to fall

MELBOURNE • Lockdown restrictions in Australia's state of Victoria will ease slightly as of today, state officials said, as the number of new daily coronavirus cases continued to fall in the country's hot spot.

Announcing a A$3 billion (S$2.99 billion) package of financial aid to businesses in Victoria, home to a quarter of Australia's population, officials also said there were 41 new coronavirus infections yesterday and seven more deaths.

The numbers confirm a steady downward trend from a peak of more than 700 cases in a single day early last month. Victoria accounts for about 75 per cent of Australia's more than 26,600 Covid-19 cases, and its capital, Melbourne, has been under strict lockdown for several weeks.

The city will remain under hard lockdown, but the amount of time people will be able to spend outside will double to two hours a day and the overnight curfew will be shortened by an hour as of today.

"They are small steps, but that's what's safe, absolutely appropriate, with numbers still coming down but (remaining) too high to open up," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told a televised briefing.

Businesses, primarily hospitality, retail and tourism firms, which have been either fully closed or had operations substantially scaled down will have access to grants and tax relief through the state's largest business support package so far, he announced.

"It is unprecedented because the challenge we face is unprecedented," Mr Andrews said. "No one is enjoying the reality we face, but none of us has the option of ignoring the reality that we face."

The lockdown has triggered protests in the state with people angry over the restrictions.

Police yesterday arrested 74 people and fined 176 for breaching public health orders as scattered protests continued for a second straight day across Melbourne.

A riot squad marched through fruit and vegetable stalls at the city's landmark, the Queen Victoria Market, before a scuffling with protesters erupted, with some people throwing fruit at the police, television footage showed.

Police said in a statement there were between 200 and 250 people involved in the protests.

