WORLD

1 Virus cases still surging

India reported over 90,000 new coronavirus cases yesterday, bringing the total to 4.2 million, the second-highest tally of infections after the United States. Meanwhile, the US saw cases rise in 22 of its 50 states ahead of the holiday weekend, while Britain and France shared renewed concern over a fresh wave as infections accelerated.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Bigger Mice events coming

Bigger exhibitions and conferences with up to 250 participants are set to return to Singapore, as the Republic seeks to revive this once-buoyant sector. Organisers will be able to apply to pilot such meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) events from Oct 1.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Further cut to 2020 outlook

Private sector economists made a further cut to their 2020 forecast for Singapore's economy, but they turned more bullish about the strength of a recovery next year. The economy may shrink by 6 per cent this year, according to a quarterly survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, slightly worse than the 5.8 per cent contraction predicted in the previous survey released in June.

WORLD

4 Fresh India-China tensions

The Indian army has asked its Chinese counterpart if five civilians who went missing from an eastern border state days ago were in its custody, an Indian military spokesman said yesterday. Relations between the nuclear-armed Asian giants have hit a multi-decade low since clashes at their western Himalayan border in June that killed 20 Indian soldiers.

OPINION

5 A Cold War over narratives

Singapore should recognise the reality of a new US-China Cold War, one that involves a global battle for elite and public opinion. In this respect, Singapore should recognise its strategic position and safeguard its intellectual independence, says Professor Yuen Yuen Ang.

HOME

6 Exhibition on climate change

An exhibition on climate change and its wide-ranging impact on life in general was launched yesterday by the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Foundation. The exhibition in the Sustainable Singapore Gallery at Marina Barrage will showcase news stories and features by The Straits Times climate change team. Admission is free.



The six-part series is called National Engagement With Sustainability. The first part, titled What A Waste, is on till Sept 28. Visitors can learn about e-waste recycling, among other things. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



HOME

7 MinLaw, Ipos seek feedback

The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos) launched a public consultation yesterday to seek feedback on whether existing exceptions that allow for the digital reproduction of copyrighted works - for purposes such as teaching and fixing key system software - are still relevant. The consultation will run for four weeks until Oct 2.

BUSINESS

8 Worst over for earnings: DBS

Despite deep cuts in the latest quarterly earnings of Singapore-listed companies and trusts, the worst is now behind them, DBS Group Research said in a market strategy report. Investor interest is likely to pick up for travel or leisure stocks, lifted by progress in Covid-19 vaccine candidates that are under trials, noted DBS analysts Yeo Kee Yan and Janice Chua.

SPORT

9 Dad, son seek cycling joy

Regional sales director Dennis Tan and his seven-year-old son Ethan are seeking healthy outdoor bonding as well as new places during the OCBC Cycle Virtual Ride. They are among 4,700 riders taking part in the sold-out event in November. Almost 70 per cent of the participants are signing up for the first time, an increase from about 40 per cent in previous editions.

LIFE

10 Show on late S'pore artist

The Tate Britain is shining the spotlight on prints and sculptures by the late Singapore-born artist Kim Lim in an exhibition titled Kim Lim: Carving And Printing, which runs from this week until April. While Lim has been well-regarded as an artist, she has not previously been featured prominently in the pages of art history.

Can I get Covid-19 twice?

A man in Hong Kong was found to be reinfected with Covid-19 recently, less than five months after he was first infected. Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, an infectious diseases specialist, weighs in on the incident. str.sg/blurb569

Mulan revisited

Disney's live-action remake of its animated classic Mulan is told in a new way to honour the folklore and the 1998 animation. The stars and director talk about the new film. str.sg/blurb570