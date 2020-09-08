Exhibition showcases ST climate change stories

An exhibition on climate change and its wide-ranging impact on life in general was launched yesterday by the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Foundation.

The exhibition in the Sustainable Singapore Gallery at Marina Barrage will showcase news stories and features by The Straits Times climate change team. Admission is free.

The six-part series, called National Engagement With Sustainability, kicks off with stories, photos and art that explain the impact of global waste and the importance of proper waste management and recycling.

Each part of the series will run for two to three weeks.

The first, titled What A Waste, is on till Sept 28. Visitors can learn about e-waste recycling, among other things.

ST's climate change editor David Fogarty said: "Through this exhibition, we wanted to show how wasteful our lifestyles and our economies have become but also highlight the solutions.

"Humans are consuming more and more of the planet's resources, and that's leading to major pollution problems and threatening wildlife. It will come back to haunt us if we don't change. The good news is, there are solutions, but each of us needs to make a choice to consume less and recycle more."

The other five parts will cover issues such as food and water security, biodiversity and illegal wildlife trade, how climate change affects health, global warming and natural disasters, and ground-up initiatives by climate advocates.

The second part is expected to start in December.

Those who are concerned about the ongoing Covid-19 situation or are unable to visit the exhibition in person can view it online at https://www.terra.sg/news-sph

VISIT THE EXHIBITION

WHAT: Exhibition titled What A Waste WHERE: Sustainable Singapore Gallery at Marina Barrage and https://www.terra.sg/news-sph WHEN: From now till Sept 28 OPENING HOURS: 9am to 6pm (Monday to Sunday) ADMISSION: Free

The series was created by the SPH Foundation in collaboration with the Sustainable Singapore Gallery and environmental social enterprise Terra SG.

The foundation is also working with Terra SG to reach out to 20 pre-schools to educate children about sustainability through activities such as storytelling and upcycling craft workshops. The initiative will start later this year.