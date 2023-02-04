We are finally beginning to use our intellect: Jane Goodall

WASHINGTON – The most intellectual creature to ever walk the planet is also the one destroying its only home, says Dr Jane Goodall on The Straits Times’ Conversations on the Future.

“We’ve lost wisdom,” she says. “We’ve lost the wisdom of the indigenous people who used to say, ‘How does the decision we make now, affect future generations?’”

But when global problems seem overwhelming, Dr Goodall advocates acting locally.

“You can’t deal with plastic all over the world, can you? But maybe where you live is a problem. Get together with some of your friends, talk about it, see what you can do about it.”

Dr Jane Goodall, at age 26, in July of 1960, travelled from England to Tanzania to study chimpanzees in the wild.

Her breakthrough field work would forever change humans’ perceptions of other species’ sentience – their capacity to feel emotions – and influenced generations of conservationists and wildlife biologists.

Today at an indefatigable 88, Dr Goodall among other things is a United Nations Messenger of Peace as well as the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI), which works across 67 countries. She spoke to Conversations on the Future by video link from her home in Bournemouth, England.

With the planet, and human societies, facing a plethora of interlinked problems – like climate change, loss of biodiversity, and pollution, particularly plastics – people with particular expertise in dealing with the various problems need to work “flat out” on their areas, and also collaborate to share ideas, she said.

“So often you solve one problem without realizing you may be causing problems elsewhere,” she explained.

”Like shutting down a coal mine; great, you’re stopping all those emissions adding to the greenhouse gases, but you may be causing massive loss of jobs, poverty, people destroying the environment because they’ve got to survive.”

Despite the multiple pressures, and despite the damaged planet, Dr Goodall said she remains an optimist.

“I’ve been saying for years that one thing that makes us more different from the other animals – because we now know they’re sentient, they have personalities, minds and emotions – (is) the explosive development of our intellect,” she said.

“And I call it intellect rather than intelligence, because here we are, the most intellectual creature to ever walk the planet, destroying our only home.”

“But we are beginning to use our intellects,” she said.

“I just visited a mechanical tree. It goes gradually up to 30 feet. And it’s made so that, as the wind blows through it, it captures the CO2 in the atmosphere. And then when it’s captured enough, it is…. compressed into carbon; the stuff diamonds are made from.”