Platoon Thumbs Up: Sounds of Nature

Have you ever slow down your pace of life and pay attention to the sounds of nature?

In this episode, Thumbs Up and his group of friends had a short getaway from the bustling city and went on an excursion to the forest. They started to appreciate nature and tried to identify the different insects' noise.

There's one insect that humming sound like "zhi liao" which means "understood" in Chinese. What are some other fun facts they have found out during this adventure? Catch the latest episode to find out.

"Platoon Thumbs Up" （拇指兵团）is a 7-episode bilingual animation series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Chinese Student Publications, as part of the third season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content. Spin off from Thumbs Up popular comic strips, the viewers will learn about the natural world through the escapades of Thumbs Up and his group of friends in each episode.

"Platoon Thumbs Up" is also available on the student learning portal zbschools.sg and zaobao.sg website. Chinese and English subtitles are provided for all episodes.