Hangout with ST: SG Nasi Lemak Telegram and contacting colleagues after office hours

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the publication's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Hosted by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman, the series adopts a casual, talk-show format which focuses on what's trending in Singapore and around the world.

In this episode, the hosts talk to Dr Shobha Avadhani, lecturer at NUS's Department of Communications and New Media, about the concept of privacy on social media.

Following the reports on the SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat group, the hosts and Dr Shobha discuss whether social platforms should be responsible in ensuring cyber hygiene, and how safe we are in cyberspace even with encryption features.

The hosts also discuss whether it is a big deal to contact colleagues after office hours, after reports surfaced that former Mediacorp artist Sharon Au was reported to HR by her colleagues for contacting them outside official working hours.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include talking to two full-time Singapore cosplayers Rea Kami and Kiyo about their work; Mr Denis Koh, chairman of Big Wheel Scooters Singapore, on why he is against the possible ban of personal mobility devices.; an interview with Hollywood star Jacob Batalan; and deputy tech editor Trevor Tan sharing his opinions on the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max.