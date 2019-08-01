Hangout with ST: Preetipls rap video misses the mark, and Hangout's NDP 2019 coverage

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the publication's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they discuss Nets' "brownface" advertising campaign, and how the response video by YouTuber Preeti Nair and her brother, rapper Subhas Nair, misses the mark.

Joining them on the show is Primech Services and Engineering's chief executive Vernon Kwek, who was previously declared bankrupt and sent to jail twice before turning his life around.

And, in the spirit of the upcoming National Day, local musicians Tim De Cotta and Sara Wee (from the band 53A) come on to talk about why they support the idea of having a new National Day song every year, and their memories of previous parades.

Hangout with ST will also have a special National Day Parade (NDP) episode on Aug 9 at 5pm. The team will be reporting live from Padang, joined by multimedia journalists Rachel Quek, Yeo Sam Jo and Renee Poh. They will speak to the audience, NDP performers and Singaporeans joining in the celebration around the Padang area.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include raising awareness about fostering in Singapore and what it entails; what first-time parents should look out for when engaging infantcare services; career tips for job seekers; the pros and cons of having inward-facing cameras in taxis and private-hire cars; what more can be done to educate people about sexual misconduct; and the misconceptions stay-at-home dads face.