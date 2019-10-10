Hangout with ST: A possible PMD ban, and genetic matchmaking

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the publication's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format which focuses on what's trending in Singapore and around the world.

In this episode, the hosts talk to Mr Denis Koh, chairman of Big Wheel Scooters Singapore, on why he is against the possible ban of personal mobility devices.

This is after Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament on Oct 7 that if personal mobility device users do not improve their behaviour, the Government may have no choice but to ban PMDs.

The show will also have a segment on dating agencies in Singapore that have rather novel concepts on matchmaking, including pairing up potential couples according to blood type or their genetic make-up.

Founders of three dating agencies - Love Express, CompleteMe and Lunch Actually! - will come on to talk about why they have introduced such concepts.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include talking to two full-time Singapore cosplayers Rea Kami and Kiyo about their work; whether one should tell their bosses and colleagues at the workplace if they have mental health conditions; an interview with Hollywood star Jacob Batalan; and deputy tech editor Trevor Tan sharing his opinions on the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max.