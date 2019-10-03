Hangout with ST: A hoarder's anguish, and depression and anxiety in the workplace

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the publication's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format which focuses on what's trending in Singapore and around the world.

In this episode, they talk to Mr Yong Teck Meng, national director for Habitat for Humanity Singapore, on the social work they do for people who live alone and have an issue with hoarding.

The hosts will also discuss whether one should tell their bosses and colleagues at the workplace if they have mental health conditions, or what colleagues can do to help others with mental health conditions. This is in the light of World Mental Health Day on Oct 10.

They will discuss this with Ms Chermain Wong, senior clinical psychologist & deputy Head at the Department of Mood & Anxiety at the Institute of Mental Health, and Mr Nicholas Patrick, the campaign ambassador for the Beyond the Label campaign organised by the National Council of Social Service.

For the #PositiveVibes segment, the hosts will talk about bus driver Thian Siew Mui who put out a fire in a lorry while she was on the job in Tuas.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include talking to two full-time Singapore cosplayers Rea Kami and Kiyo about their work; humourous haze memes; an interview with Hollywood star Jacob Batalan; and deputy tech editor Trevor Tan sharing his opinions on the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max.