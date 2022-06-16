THE BIG STORY

Project Wolbachia, which involves the suppression of the Aedes mosquito population, will be expanded from next month to cover 1,400 more Housing Board flats to control the spread of dengue. In total, the project will cover over 300,000 homes - or about 31 per cent of HDB blocks here.

THE BIG STORY

The rental prices for public flats and private apartments rose at a quicker pace last month, compared with April, with more units being leased out, reversing the drop from the month before. Property analysts said that rents are expected to increase in the coming months, amid strong demand and low rental stock.

SINGAPORE

Solar panels will soon power 18 Sentosa sites, including well-loved attractions in Universal Studios Singapore, to make the island more environmentally friendly. They will be installed on the roofs of attractions such as the Revenge Of The Mummy roller coaster. These installations mark the first major milestone in the goal of powering 10 per cent of the island with renewable energy.

WORLD

Despite differing opinions in Malaysia's ruling Barisan Nasional over when to dissolve Parliament, the coalition is getting ready to face an election by the year end, said secretary-general Zambry Kadir. He said the pact's convention on June 1 informally marked the start of preparations and discussions among the parties and allies.

OPINION

The pandemic, war in Ukraine, the threat to food security and the resurgence of global poverty. The world faces a confluence of lasting structural insecurities, each reinforcing the other. It must confront the gravity of the challenges and organise itself to address them, says Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

BUSINESS

The crypto market is in freefall as fearful investors bail out in the wake of the Terra USD/Luna stablecoin crash. Yet institutional interest in digital assets remains unabated, with banks and asset managers seeing more client demand for wealth management services in the space.