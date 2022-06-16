Solar energy to help power 18 sites on Sentosa

Solar panels will soon help power 18 Sentosa sites, including well-loved attractions in Universal Studios Singapore (USS), to make the island more environmentally friendly.

These panels will be installed on the roofs of attractions such as the Revenge Of The Mummy roller coaster, among others.

The sites were picked based on factors such as sufficient sunlight, renovation plans of buildings and whether the panels would obstruct guest experience.

In a statement yesterday, Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said these installations mark the first milestone in its aim of meeting 10 per cent of the island's energy needs with renewable energy.

When the solar panels are fully installed by next year, SDC said they will produce over 3.8 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy a year.

This will neutralise the carbon emissions of around 60,000 hotel room nights, the statement added.

The solar panels will meet 1 per cent to 2 per cent of Sentosa's total energy usage at last year's levels, said SDC in response to queries from The Straits Times.

SDC divisional director of planning Lee Cheh Hsien said: "This is the first wave of large-scale solar installations in Sentosa.

"We have plans to install more solar panels in the coming years."

SDC is also experimenting with other forms of renewable energy such as tidal energy, and waste-to-energy generators.

This comes under its commitment to net-zero emissions by 2030, as announced in its sustainability road map last year where it pledged to invest in more renewable energy infrastructure and food recycling efforts.