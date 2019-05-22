Thousands of M1 users hit by fibre broadband outage; problem not caused by cable cut

SINGAPORE - Thousands of Internet users were unable to surf the Web for more than six hours on Wednesday (May 22) after a fibre broadband outage hit telco M1.

The disruption comes a day after hundreds of Internet customers of all three telcos - Singtel, StarHub and M1 - could not surf the Web owing to a fibre optic cable cut experienced by Netlink Trust, which owns Singapore's fibre network and resells fibre connectivity to the telcos.

Wednesday's disruption affected users in the northern and eastern parts of Singapore, and is believed to be unrelated to Tuesday's problem.

In the latest update on M1's Facebook page at 3.12pm, the telco said its engineers were still working on fixing the problem, which was reported as early as 8.20am. "Progressive fibre service restoration is currently underway. Some affected customers already have their services restored. Our engineers are working to restore the remaining affected services."

The telco did not say what caused the problem.

Channel sales manager Aaron Koh, 43, said his M1 fibre broadband connection was down at 9am and restored at noon on Wednesday. "I work from home and could not access my company's website or make conference calls. I had to use my mobile broadband connections."

Mr Larry Loh, 51, said his M1 fibre broadband and digital phone line was cut off at 8.20am. The technology consultant, who lives in Seletar, said that service was still down at 3pm.

Related Story M1 fibre services disrupted in northern and eastern Singapore

Complaints by consumers also flooded the telco's Facebook page, as well as online sites such as HardwareZone and Reddit.

Downdetector.sg - a site that provides an overview of various service outages, including public transport and online services - recorded more than 2,400 disruption reports by M1 users around 9am.

Many of those affected claimed to be from the northern and eastern parts of the island, including Sengkang, Bishan, Choa Chu Kang and Pasir Ris.

Several netizens also said they experienced disruptions in other parts of Singapore, such as Bukit Batok and Boon Lay.

An M1 spokesman, however, said: "M1 has confirmed that only customers in the northern and eastern parts of Singapore are affected, not the western part or other regions."

On Tuesday (May 21), the fibre cable cut that affected broadband services in Yishun lasted around six hours. In a statement on Tuesday, Netlink Trust confirmed a third party's contractor had severed fibre cables while performing earthworks in Ang Mo Kio Street 13.

"Approximately 950 end-users' fibre broadband services in Yishun may have been affected by this incident," Netlink Trust had said.