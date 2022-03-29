Suspected data leak spurs F&B firm to beef up IT security, apply for new cyber mark

SINGAPORE - When a food and beverage company's customer rewards app had a suspected data leak in 2017, it was a turning point for the firm, which now runs Andersen's of Denmark ice cream outlets in Singapore.

Scammers had sent its customers fake e-mails, which spooked Georges, which operates the Georges chain of restaurants. It acquired the rights to Andersen's of Denmark in 2018.

Worried that crooks could have accessed its customer database, the company decided it had to improve its cyber security if it was to tap technology to digitalise, such as for online marketing and providing services online.

This included training the small- and medium-sized enterprise's (SME) nearly 100 full-time staff on IT security and developing procedures such as how to manage suspicious e-mails.

As part of its security drive as it went digital, Georges participated in a government pilot in January for a new cyber-security certification programme. It was launched on Tuesday (March 29) by Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

This voluntary cyber-marks programme, which is under the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), recognises enterprises that have adopted and implemented good cyber-security practices, and sets out minimum standards that businesses must meet to qualify for certification.

The marks are for organisations that do not manage critical information infrastructure. Owners of critical information infrastructure, such as those in the water and energy sectors, are held to a higher standard under current cyber-security rules.

Mr David Leong, director of Georges, said the pilot for the cyber marks presented an opportunity for the business to validate its IT security measures while it was in the midst of reviewing its cyber-security infrastructure with a consultant.

The pilot sought feedback from participating companies on the certification process and also tested the certification requirements.

Georges plans to apply for CSA's certification as it is akin to an endorsement of the company's commitment to protect its customers' data.

"The mark will help us to build consumer confidence and our staff's confidence in their daily operations," Mr Leong added.

Mr Tan said that companies in the pilot found the certification useful to help them identify their cyber-security gaps.

CSA's certification programme comprises the Cyber Essentials mark and the Cyber Trust mark.