CSA launches tool kits to help Singapore businesses improve cyber security

SINGAPORE - The Cyber Security Agency (CSA) has launched a series of tool kits for enterprises, which provide guidance on cyber-security issues tailored for senior business leaders, owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as employees.

The tool kits are now available on the CSA website, and a tool kit for IT staff in these firms will be rolled out next year.

The initiative is part of the SG Cyber Safe Programme launched on Thursday (Oct 7) by Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How during the Singapore International Cyber Week 2021 event.

Many businesses that have sought to seize opportunities that come with digitalisation could have prioritised functionality and speed over security, which leaves them vulnerable to cyber-security threats, Mr Tan said.

In June, consumer electronics retailer Audio House reported that it may have suffered a cyber attack that could have led to its customers' personal data being breached.

In August, private eye clinic Eye & Retina Surgeons was hit by a ransomware attack, and the personal data of some 73,500 patients could have been compromised.

Said Mr Tan: "The increase in cyber attacks underscore the importance of having adequate cyber security to safeguard our businesses when they go online. However, we understand that it can be very challenging for many of our SMEs.

"We're also mindful that the pandemic has further created a challenging business environment where firms, especially our SMEs, are resource-stretched, having to manage a constantly evolving set of risks and uncertainties."

The tool kits will help by simplifying cyber security for businesses and can act as a starting point for management teams to develop cyber-security strategies, work out an implementation plan and develop a strong culture of cyber security in the firm, he added.

The SG Cyber Safe Programme will also tap the expertise of industry players like payment solutions provider Mastercard, as well as tech giants Google, Microsoft and Huawei, to raise cyber-security awareness and capabilities here.

CSA and its industry partners will collaborate to develop training materials, products and services, or community outreach programmes to encourage good cyber-security practices by both businesses and the public.

To date, 19 partners have joined the programme, including businesses, trade associations and civil society groups.

A Mastercard spokesman said the company will provide free educational resources to complement the programme. Examples include videos, podcasts, infographics and articles, which are also available on the Mastercard Trust Center website.

The company will also work with CSA to develop outreach initiatives to help businesses improve their cyber-security awareness and adopt best practices.



Ms Deborah Heng, Country Manager for Singapore, Mastercard, at the SG Cyber Safe Partnership Programme launch on Oct 7, 2021. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Mastercard's Singapore country manager Deborah Heng said: "In today's digital economy, the points of vulnerability subject to attacks are constantly expanding.

"Businesses of all sizes need to reimagine digital security, and tighten cyber-security measures to achieve sustained growth."

Huawei said it would work with CSA to organise webinars for local enterprises on topics like enterprise data backup and data protection.

Huawei International's chief executive Foo Fang Yong said: "As more enterprises go digital with increased exposure to cyber threats, organisations must be well-equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to mitigate cyber threats such as ransomware and supply chain attacks.

"Creating a safe cyberspace and robust digital economy requires collaboration among all players and stakeholders in the community."