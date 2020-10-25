Over 400,000 TraceTogether tokens collected; 50% participation in digital contact tracing

SINGAPORE - More than 400,000 TraceTogether tokens have been collected to date, putting Singapore at the 50 per cent mark for digital contact tracing participation among its populace.

The Singapore Government will also ramp up the supply and distribution of the TraceTogether token to make sure that everyone who wants one will be able to get one ahead of end-December if they do not want to use the app, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group told The Sunday Times.

This is necessary as Singapore prepares for phase three of its reopening, requiring three-quarters of its population to participate in digital contact tracing.

Widespread token distribution will ensure that the public will be ready for a new rule, which will require check-ins at restaurants, workplaces, schools and shopping malls to be done using the TraceTogether app or token.

The new rule will be eased in from now until the end of the year, after which people can no longer gain entry to these places by scanning SafeEntry QR codes with their phone cameras, or through the SingPass mobile app or barcodes on their NRIC.

Tokens can be collected at 38 community centres and 13 mobile booths in malls.

By the end of next month, distribution of the tokens will be expanded to all 108 community centres in Singapore.

At present, only about half of the population has either downloaded the TraceTogether app - 2.5 million downloads - or collected a token.