How to collect your free TraceTogether token: 5 things to know about the device

SINGAPORE - TraceTogether tokens will be distributed nationwide from next Monday (Sept 14), starting in the Jalan Besar and Tanjong Pagar districts, as Singapore ramps up its contact tracing efforts.

The tokens will be distributed free of charge.

Those who wish to collect their tokens before distribution in their districts begins can visit any of the active collection sites to do so.

Here are five things to know about the TraceTogether tokens and where you can pick one up.

1. What is the TraceTogether token?

The TraceTogether token is a contact-tracing device that enables quick tracking of people who have been exposed to confirmed Covid-19 cases. It complements the existing TraceTogether app.

2. How does the token work?

Users can carry the TraceTogether token in a bag or in their pocket, since it is a small device.

The token exchanges short-distance Bluetooth signals with nearby tokens or handsets that have the TraceTogether app, and this interaction is logged into the devices.

All logs are encrypted and logs older than 25 days will be automatically erased.

If the user becomes infected with Covid-19, the device will need to be physically handed over to the authorities to extract the data needed for contact tracing.

3. How do I collect my token?

All Singapore residents aged seven and above can collect a token at their designated community centres or clubs when distribution begins next Monday.

Those who wish to check where the TraceTogether tokens will be distributed can go to the TokenGoWhere website for details on collection sites and timings.

To collect your token, you will need to present your original identity document with barcode.

Members of the public can collect tokens on behalf of their family members by producing their identity documents.

4. Where and when can I collect my tokens?

Collection of the tokens will begin in areas with a higher proportion of seniors since they are more vulnerable to Covid-19.

The areas where distribution will begin next Monday are: Buona Vista, Henderson-Dawson, Kampong Glam, Kolam Ayer, Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng, Moulmein-Cairnhill, Potong Pasir, Queenstown, Radin Mas, Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru and Whampoa.

From September to October, residents in Bedok, Eunos, Hougang, Serangoon and Yio Chu Kang can collect their tokens.

Residents in Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Sembawang and Woodlands will be able to pick up their tokens from October to November.

5. Whom can I contact if I need help with my token?

Users who require assistance with their tokens can e-mail support@tracetogether.gov.sg or call 6973 6511. The hotline is operational on weekdays, from 9am to 6pm.