Google takes on Apple with new Pixel that’s more like the iPhone

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California – Google is looking to challenge Apple head-on with new Pixel phones that are more iPhone-like than ever before.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are closer in price to Apple’s counterparts, have similar flat-edged screens and can make payments with face identification.

Alphabet’s Google introduced its new lineup on Wednesday – including fresh smartphones, watches and earbuds – and raised the starting price of its phones by US$100 (S$137) each.

The Pixel 8 Pro matches the iPhone 15 Pro at US$999, while the Pixel 8 costs the same as the iPhone 14 at US$699.

The new prices reflect the upgraded displays and cameras used in the latest devices, which are still “punching above our weight class”, according to Google product manager Patrick Hennessey, suggesting that consumers are getting more for their money.

The Pixel rollout is Google’s latest attempt to make a dent in the market. Though its Android operating system runs the majority of the world’s smartphones, the company’s own hardware accounts for just a fraction of sales.

In the United States, Google had 3 per cent of smartphone shipments during the second quarter, according to Counterpoint Research. That compares with 55 per cent for Apple.

Google has sold phones under its own brand for more than a decade, but the introduction of the first Pixel in 2016 deepened the effort. Despite the phones struggling to gain commercial traction, Google’s camera and AI features have stood out.

In 2022, the company expanded its lineup with the Pixel Watch, building out its hardware ecosystem.

Apple, the trailblazer in pushing smartphone prices up, recently raised prices again, taking its latest iPhone 15 Pro Max to US$1,199 by discontinuing a cheaper storage capacity.

Google has slightly improved its market share with cheaper models, which it typically releases in the middle of each year.

In Japan, the company’s market share was six times bigger this summer than last, as it stole cost-conscious users away from the iPhone.

The new Pixel phones have updated cameras, adopt displays with flat edges – as Apple has had since the iPhone 12 in 2020 – and come with the promise of seven years of updates for the operating system and security.