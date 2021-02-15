Disney+ won't allow VPN users to access overseas version of video streaming service

SINGAPORE - It may not be possible for some Singaporeans to get their fix of The Mandalorian Star Wars TV series by using technological tricks to watch an overseas version of Disney+, such as before the video streaming service launches here officially on Feb 23.

The Walt Disney Company told The Straits Times that in line with the Disney+ subscriber agreement, it does not allow users to access Disney+ using a virtual private network - to bypass geographical restrictions - in a territory where the service is not yet live.

When asked, the American media and entertainment company would not say if it was doing so by blocking VPN users or terminating these users' accounts.

It was also unclear what would happen to existing VPN users of Disney+ in Singapore when the service launches here or how many of them there are.

But other video streaming services have blocked VPN users in the past, including Netflix and Hulu.

Disney said that "only residents of the countries where the Disney+ service is offered are eligible to register for a Disney+ account".

The streaming service launched in the United States in late 2019 and was later rolled out to other countries globally, including Australia, Britain, India and Japan.

A VPN is a delegation service where a service provider tricks an online site overseas, like in the US, into thinking a user is from that country instead of Singapore by sending out connection requests from its network IP addresses in the US.

Lawyers said that using a VPN service is, in itself, not illegal.

Said lawyer Foo Maw Jiun, a partner at Dentons Rodyk: "However, depending on the content that is being accessed and how the VPN is used, it could be a breach of the Computer Misuse Act, which makes it an offence to use a computer for the purposes of securing access to data without authority."

Whether Disney can ban users for using VPN services to access Disney+ depends on the service terms between Disney and the users, he said.

Mr Foo added that it is common for streaming services to block users of one country from accessing the same service from another country.

Such "geo-blocking" can happen because, for the same content, broadcasters and operators may have different rights across different jurisdiction, he said. If the content provider does not geo-block, it may be in breach of its legal obligations.

"Geo-blocking may also be required for compliance with jurisdictional laws," said Mr Foo. "For example, it may be illegal for a content provider to stream certain content in one jurisdiction but not in other jurisdictions."

Some users in Singapore and elsewhere in the world have said that they are unable to access Disney+ using certain VPN services but others work for them.

One such local user, Mr K. Wang, 32, has subscribed to Disney+ Australia for just under half a year and watches shows on it like the hit Mandalorian series using a VPN service.

The public relations executive said he initially tried to use one VPN service but it did not work, so he changed VPN providers to access Disney+.

"I heard good things about Disney+ so I wanted to sign up as quickly as possible," explained Mr Wang. "I really like the programmes on Disney+."

How VPN blocking works

If Disney+ is blocking VPN users, there are potential challenges.

Associate Professor Liang Zhenkai from the National University of Singapore (NUS) said that when a person uses a VPN, Disney cannot directly detect the overseas clients at the network level.

"These undetected IP addresses used by the VPN service are not easily blocked. If Disney gradually recognises the VPN provider's network, they can block it later," said Prof Liang, who is from NUS' Department of Computer Science.

This could happen if, for example, Disney detects a large number of unrelated users sending in requests from the same IP address, which suggests a delegation service like a VPN service is being used.

But Prof Liang said that if the Disney+ app is used for streaming, there are other methods to recognise whether the client is from a different country, such as using the app store's region or global positioning system information of a mobile device.

Price issues

Another issue some users have pointed out is that Disney+ in Singapore will be more expensive than in other countries.

Subscribing directly to Disney+ here costs $11.98 a month or $119.98 a year. In the US, it costs US$6.99 (S$9.25) per month or US$69.99 per year. Prices will rise to US$7.99 per month and US$79.99 annually from March 26 - still cheaper than Singapore's rates.

The difference is due to income differences and competition, said Mr Vincent Stevens, senior managing director of advisory firm FTI Consulting.

He noted that, on a relative basis, Singapore has a higher household income compared with the US. So content providers might try to price a similar service higher in Singapore.

Mr Stevens added that competition for subscription video on demand services, like Disney+, is less intense in Asia than in the US, where Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Apple, and others compete.

"While many of these services are available in Singapore as well, they have a lower penetration on a relative basis, making the market here less competitive for subscription video on demand," he said.

The price difference might also be one reason why some content distributors frown on customers using VPN services to get cheaper deals, he added.

But Mr Stevens believes the use of VPN services to watch Disney+ will be driven by the temporary difference in content between Disney+ Singapore and elsewhere, instead of price.

He reasoned that a good quality VPN is needed, which can cost $5 to $10 monthly, and that would defeat the purpose of saving a few dollars by subscribing to, for instance, Disney+ US. The hassle of jumping through hoops to making subscription payments to the US from Singapore, without getting rejected, could also outweigh the cost savings.

Not all shows available initially

Disney said that some programmes in Disney+ US will not be available here at launch.

"We will strive to make new programmes available simultaneously in the US and Singapore moving forward," said Disney, adding that content may vary across regions "due to existing encumbrances."

While it could not say which shows and how many Disney+ Singapore would release initially, Disney said earlier this month that over 650 films and 15,000 episodes of content would launch here on Feb 23.

Mr Stevens explained that while Disney holds the content rights, Disney+ is not necessarily the exclusive distributor of Disney's content as the latter might have separate content distribution deals, such as with pay-TV channels.

But with simultaneous show launches, illegal piracy of shows can be curbed to an extent as it leaves a smaller window of opportunity to pirate the content, he added.

Starhub exclusivity?

Meanwhile, StarHub said that it had signed an exclusive agreement with Disney to become the official distributor of Disney+ in Singapore. This means that StarHub is the only telco here that can offer Disney+ on its platforms and bundle the streaming service with its products.

So other telcos like M1, Singtel and TPG will not be able to offer Disney+. However, their customers and others can still independently subscribe to Disney+ directly through Disney or via StarHub.

The exclusive agreement StarHub signed with Disney does not mean Disney+ is subjected to the cross-carriage measure introduced by the authorities a decade ago that forces pay-TV operators to share any exclusive content they acquire with their competitors.

This is because the cross-carriage measure does not apply to over-the-top streaming content like those from Disney+. Such content includes pay-TV shows offered over the Internet instead of traditional cable or broadcast providers.

Customers cannot get Disney+ alone from StarHub but can get it packaged with other StarHub offerings, at no extra cost for now, for between six months and two years. This depends on the StarHub service they subscribe to, which can start from $30 a month.