Disney+ streaming service launching in Singapore on Feb 23

SINGAPORE - The long-awaited Walt Disney streaming service Disney+ will launch in Singapore on Feb 23.

The service will carry titles from iconic film brands such as Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, Disney and National Geographic. It will also carry the Star brand - an entertainment brand for families and older teenagers, with titles such as from the Deadpool (2016 to present) superhero film franchise.

This will make Singapore the first market globally to launch with all six Disney+ content brands.

Priced at $11.98 a month, or $119.98 a year, the Disney+ service will offer more than 500 films and 15,000 episodes of content, including Disney+ originals and exclusives such as Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, now in its second season, and the upcoming Marvel series WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

One subscription offers up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads of content on up to 10 devices and seven different user profiles with personalised recommendations, including the ability for parents to set up Kids Profiles for age-appropriate content.

There is also the GroupWatch feature, which allows subscribers to watch content with family members and friends virtually.



Pedro Pascal (left) as the armoured Mandalorian and Nick Nolte as Kuiil in The Mandalorian. PHOTO: DISNEY



The service can be streamed on various mobile and television devices, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs.

Consumers can subscribe to the service directly from the Disney+ website or via the Disney+ app on Android and iOS devices.

When Disney+ launches, subscribers will have access to blockbusters - all 12 Star Wars films, Marvel superhero films such as Avengers: Endgame (2019), Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther (2018), and iconic Disney original animation movies and live-action remakes such as 2020's Mulan and 2019's Frozen 2.

The upcoming Pixar film Soul, as well as other Pixar favourites like Toy Story 4 (2019), will also be available, in addition to educational content from National Geographic, including The World According To Jeff Goldblum (2019 to present).

Mr Amit Malhotra, regional lead of emerging markets at The Walt Disney Company Asia-Pacific, said in a press release: "Streaming services have become an integral part of the daily lives for many consumers in Singapore, and we are dedicated to ensuring that Disney+ offers the best-in-class entertainment experience for all audiences."