Digital sleuths track clues in hacks on Ukrainian government, banks

NEW YORK/LONDON (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - As missiles landed in Ukraine last Thursday morning (Feb 24), the country's cyber-security defenders were already hard at work. Prior to the Russian military invasion, hackers had launched a series of attacks aimed at disrupting Ukrainian government websites as well as banking, defence, and aviation services.

Ukraine's State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection said it had observed last Wednesday phishing attacks on public authorities and critical infrastructure, as well as attempts to penetrate private sector networks.

It said it had "unambiguously" identified Russian special services as being behind some of the efforts. Specialists working for Ukraine's government worked overnight to assist some of the affected companies and government departments, according to two people involved in the work.

Researchers at the cyber-security firm ESET said they identified more than three Ukrainian organisations that were targeted lats Wednesday with a destructive malware, named "HermeticWiper", designed to corrupt computers and render them inoperable. The malware had infected a few hundred computers at those organisations, according to Mr Jean-Ian Boutin, ESET's head of threat research.

"This was not a widespread attack. They pinpointed specific organisations and then went in and deployed the malware," said Mr Boutin, who declined to name the specific organisations affected. "The fact that this happened a few hours before the full-scale invasion, it leads us to believe these organisations were targeted for a reason."

The hacking tool is also capable of wiping data from affected devices, a similar capability to hacking tools that Microsoft detected in malware used against Ukrainian agencies in January.

Researchers at Symantec, a division of Broadcom Software, said that they had identified HermeticWiper malware last Wednesday targeting organisations in the financial, defence, aviation, and IT services sectors. In some cases, they said, hackers had simultaneously deployed ransomware on computers to trick victims into believing they were being extorted by criminals, when in fact the only goal was to sabotage computers.

Mr Vikram Thakur, technical director at Symantec, said the company had identified three organisations that were hacked. One organisation in Ukraine had about 50 computers infected with the destructive malware, he said. Two companies in Latvia and Lithuania - each with strong links to Ukraine and its government - had dozens of their computers breached.

There were signs the attacks had been planned several months ago, Mr Thakur said.

Evidence suggested the Lithuanian organisation had been hacked in November 2021, he said, meaning the hackers may have been waiting patiently inside its systems to activate their malware in a coordinated attack.

"The service that these organisations provide is of high value to the Ukrainian government," Mr Thakur said. "Targeting them is probably intended to cause longer-term disruption."

The malware's code was digitally signed with a certificate issued last year to a company named Hermetica Digital, according to several cyber-security companies including ESET and Symantec. The firm shares a registered office in Nicosia, Cyprus with an art and cakes business, according to company records.