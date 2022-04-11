Cyber-security service providers must apply for a licence by Oct 11

SINGAPORE - With cyber attacks on the rise during the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns over unethical or incompetent cyber-security service providers, there is a demand for credible providers to manage such risks.

But which providers can customers trust?

This decision will soon become easier to make, with a new licensing framework launched by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) on Monday (April 11).

Service providers, which verify if businesses are vulnerable to hacking and monitor information technology systems for suspicious activities, have to apply to be licensed by Oct 11.

This requirement seeks to safeguard the interests of customers, help them identify credible providers and, with time, improve quality. It also covers resellers of licensable services.

Singapore is believed to be one of the first countries globally to introduce licensing for cyber-security service providers.

The scope of the licensing framework was set out earlier in the Cybersecurity Act that came into force in 2018.

But the framework's implementation was delayed to give more time for industry consultation and to work out details.

The launch comes at a time when threats are growing.

A CSA report in July 2021 showed that "zombie" devices linked to the Internet, and infected with malware that allow hackers to control them and launch cyber attacks, tripled their numbers here during the pandemic.

Reports also emerged in the past few weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February that some countries - such as the United States, Germany and Italy - have warned about the risks of organisations using anti-virus software from Moscow-based Kaspersky, due to concerns that Russia might use it for cyber attacks.

On the aims of Singapore's licensing framework, CSA said in September 2021 that as risks become more widespread, the demand for credible cyber-security services will continue to grow.

But some services offered can be sensitive and intrusive.

If the service providers' access to clients' systems and networks is abused, it can compromise and disrupt customer operations, said the agency. Hence, providers need to be fit and proper under the licensing framework.