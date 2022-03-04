Budget debate: Widely used services, apps soon to comply with govt cyber-security rules

SINGAPORE - Online services and apps that are widely used by consumers and businesses could soon have to comply with government cyber-security rules similar to those that owners of critical information infrastructure (CII), like systems for water plants and banks, must follow.

These rules, captured under the four-year-old Cybersecurity Act, mandate that critical sector organisations must ensure the security of their information technology systems and report cyber attacks within hours, among other things.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) is reviewing existing cyber-security regulations for the 11 CII sectors to have them also cover what it calls foundational digital infrastructure and key digital services.

Such infrastructure and services include cloud services and apps that CSA said are important in enabling Singapore's digital economy and to allow people to go about their way of life digitally.

The review was announced by Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Friday (March 4) in Parliament during the debate on her ministry's budget.

On securing non-CII digital infrastructure and services, she said that these help form the backbone of the country's connectivity, computing and data storage needs.

If disrupted or compromised, there could be serious knock-on effects, such as the chaos of not having access to e-mails, websites and apps, said Mrs Teo, who is also Minister-in-Charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity.

"Given the unfolding situation in Ukraine, we must be alive to the heightened risks," she said.

The Government will consider how to apply a risk-based approach to protect these infrastructures and services, and for them to recover quickly when they are attacked, she added.

The review will also consider expanding what is considered CII beyond physical networks and systems.

With the shift to virtualisation, Mrs Teo said virtual assets, such as systems hosted on the cloud in Singapore or elsewhere, should also be considered as CII to be protected.

CSA said that it was doing the review because after the Cybersecurity Act came into force in 2018 to help maintain Singapore's national cyber security, the reliance on digital infrastructure and services has increased significantly.

This is also amid growing cyber attacks. Mrs Teo said that between 2020 and 2021, there was a 73 per cent increase in reported data breach and ransomware incidents here. In ransomware attacks, hackers lock up digital files until a ransom is paid.

Said CSA: "As Singapore digitalises, more organisations are now at risk of falling victim to cyber attacks if the necessary cyber-security safeguards are not put in place.

"CSA is therefore reviewing the Cybersecurity Act to ensure that the digital infrastructure and services that we use are secure."