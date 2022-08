SINGAPORE- Getting listed on the government-backed anti-spoofing registry may soon be mandatory for organisations that use SMS sender IDs to communicate with the public.

The Singapore SMS Sender ID Registry, said to be able to detect and block spoofed SMSes upfront, was launched in March this year to replace an older version. The proposal to make registration mandatory is part of a slew of measures to combat SMS scams, which tricked 790 OCBC Bank customers of $13.7 million in January this year.