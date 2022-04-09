Amazon objecting to union's victory in New York, alleging interference

PALO ALTO (REUTERS) - Amazon.com accused the new union at a New York City warehouse of threatening workers unless they voted to organise, an assertion an attorney for the labour group called "really absurd".

A second labour group, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which was losing a bid to organise an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, also filed objections on Thursday (April 7) to that union election.

The United States National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) is giving Amazon until April 22 to back up its objections to last week's election in New York, in which Staten Island workers voted to form the company's first US union.

Amazon had requested extra time to provide evidence because its objections are "substantial," it said in a filing Wednesday.

A certified election result would give organised labour a foothold in the US' second-largest private employer, with the potential to alter how Amazon manages its finely tuned operation.

Some 55 per cent of workers who voted in the election at Amazon's JFK8 warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island opted to join the Amazon Labour Union (ALU), which has demanded higher pay and job security. Since the result, US workers from another 50 Amazon sites have contacted the union, the group's leader has said.

Among Amazon's planned objections to the outcome are that the ALU interfered with employees in line to vote and that long waits depressed turnout, Amazon's filing said. Some 58 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots in person over several days.

Mr Eric Milner, an attorney representing the ALU from law firm Simon & Milner, dismissed Amazon's claims as false and said they would be overruled.

"To say that the Amazon Labour Union was threatening employees is really absurd," he said. "The Amazon Labour Union is Amazon employees."

Separately on Thursday, the RWDSU objected to the election in Bessemer, Alabama, in which Amazon workers voted against unionising. It was the second election in Bessemer, after the NLRB determined that Amazon had improperly interfered in the first contest there last year. The most recent outcome is pending in light of hundreds of challenged ballots and now the RWDSU's objections, which could delay a result for months.