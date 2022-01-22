All govt agencies to be on anti-SMS spoofing registry

All government agencies will register with a new anti-SMS spoofing registry to protect the names they use to send text messages to the public, in the wake of a spate of SMS phishing scams targeting OCBC Bank customers.

"This will make it more difficult for attackers to send spoofed messages disguised as government agencies, and facilitate tracing efforts by the Ministry of Home Affairs to catch scammers," said the Smart Nation Digital Government Group yesterday.

The group added that it will also explore using other channels, such as the inbox feature in the Singpass app, for the Government to send messages to the public.

All 16 ministries and the more than 60 statutory boards here will progressively sign up with the registry.

The move comes after the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Monday urged more businesses to sign up for the Singapore SMS SenderID Protection Registry, which allows organisations to register SMS sender names they wish to protect.

Unauthorised parties that try to send SMS messages using the registered names will be blocked on mobile operators' networks.

Set up together by IMDA and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the registry was launched as a pilot scheme in August last year and currently has six organisations registered with it.

Last month, nearly 470 OCBC customers lost at least $8.5 million in SMS phishing scams.

The fraudsters had spoofed the OCBC name to send fake SMSes with links to bogus bank websites that tried to phish for customers' bank credentials.

The bogus SMSes were grouped together with real texts from the bank, causing many to be duped into falling for the scam.

The Smart Nation Digital Government Group said yesterday that the Government is also reviewing its use of SMSes and clickable links in its communications.

Although smartphone access is high, it said that SMS communications have enabled widespread access to citizens who do not either own smartphones or use apps.