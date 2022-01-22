Add more user-defined layers of security

Internet banking

The recent scams targeting OCBC Bank customers highlighted deficiencies in Singapore's banking systems, from IT security and fraud detection to call centre service.

I have used the Internet banking systems of all three local banks as well as those of foreign banks. In my opinion, the systems of foreign banks such as RHB and CIMB have more layers of security than those of local banks.

For example, for RHB, the customer registering to use Internet banking has to choose a "secret word" that shows up every time he logs in, and which he can verify before inputting his user ID and password.

This makes it difficult for the scammer to create a fake copy of the bank website, as every user has a unique word.

CIMB also has an additional code that has to be entered for certain transactions on top of the username, password and one-time password.

Having user-defined questions and answers such as these is one way to add to the security of Internet banking.

Singapore banks can learn from the best practices of foreign banks and build in more layers of security.

