SMSes from some firms on Sender ID Registry wrongly flagged as ‘likely scam’ 4 days after scheme’s rollout

SINGAPORE - Consumers are still receiving SMSes from legitimate organisations wrongly flagged as “likely scam” on the fourth day of the launch of a scheme to alert users to possible scam messages.
The messages flagged on Friday came from Singlife, IHH Healthcare and Tada - all of which have said they have applied to have their alphanumeric SMS sender names listed on the Singapore SMS Sender ID Registry, run by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).
The registry, which is said to be able to detect and block spoofed SMSes upfront, labels SMSes that use alphanumeric sender names as “likely scam” if the senders have not listed on it. From July, SMSes from businesses not listed on the registry will be entirely blocked.
Since the scheme’s rollout on Tuesday, some users have reported being confused as SMSes have been flagged as “likely scam” even though they have come from legitimate businesses for genuine communications. SMSes from some organisations listed on the registry have also been flagged as “likely scam”.
A business owner who wants to be known only as Ms Chua, 49, said the one-time passwords (OTPs) she has been getting to log into IHH Healthcare’s medical records app MyHealth360 have been flagged as “likely scam”.
She used the OTP to log in to the app confidently after she saw an advisory from the healthcare group notifying users of the mislabelling as MyHealth360 has been registered with the Singapore SMS Sender ID Registry.
As at Friday, she was still getting her OTPs with a “likely scam” label. “The ‘likely scam’ messages I’ve received so far are not scams. How am I supposed to treat the warning seriously in future?” said Ms Chua, who owns a food and beverage business.
SMSes from insurance company Singlife were still being flagged as “likely scam” as at Friday, even though the company said it had signed up to be on the registry early in January.
A Singlife spokesman said: “Singlife is registered for IMDA’s SMS Sender ID Registry and has been continuously working with our partnering identity provider, Okta, to ensure a smooth transition to this new system.
“We are aware of unexpected errors tagging Singlife SMS messages under the ‘likely scam’ category. These are due to an issue occurring outside of Singlife’s registration system.”
It is not known what went wrong. Okta, an access management provider that services many businesses here, earlier told The Straits Times that it is in the midst of applying to be on the registry.
Civil servant Xin Ng, 28, who uses Singlife, said that labelling genuine senders as “likely scam” is confusing. While doing so can prompt users to be more alert to scams, said Ms Ng, she hopes that the issue can be quickly rectified.
On Friday, SMSes from ride-hailing app Tada were also being flagged as “likely scam” although the ride hailing firm said it had signed up to be registered on time.
ST has contacted IMDA to explain why SMSes from some registered organisations also ended up getting flagged as “likely scam”.
In his letter to ST’s Forum page published on Friday, Mr Peh Chwee Hoe, said he was alarmed unnecessarily after he received flagged SMSes from legitimate businesses he had transacted with - many of which are based overseas.
Mr Peh wrote: “This strict measure from IMDA leads one to ask if all legitimate businesses outside of Singapore will be registered, and if users can be given the choice to opt in or out.”
Before Friday, SMSes from DBS Bank, Amazon and Great Eastern were also flagged as “likely scam”, even though they had signed up with the registry ahead of the Jan 31 deadline. It is understood that their sender names are now rightfully displayed.
A DBS user who declined to be named had made a $12,000 bank transfer and said he was surprised by a verification message from DBS labelled as “likely scam”.
The communications executive, 41, said: “It was obvious to me that the SMS was legitimate because I received it right after I made a fund transfer.”
He added: “If the parties don’t resolve this soon, some consumers might get tricked into thinking ‘likely scam’ warnings accompanying actual scam messages are errors made by the registry.”
A spokesman for insurance firm Great Eastern said on Friday: “We can confirm that the legitimate SMSes listed as ‘likely scam’ happened during the cut-over period and was since resolved. It did not impact any services or accessibility.”
An Amazon spokesman said on Thursday that the e-retailer was completing a few remaining registrations. Its SMSes were also flagged as “likely scam” despite Amazon being listed by IMDA as one of at least 2,100 firms that had signed up to be on the registry before the deadline.
The registry is a new measure by the authorities to crack down on spoofing messages sent by scammers using alphanumeric sender names nearly identical to the ones used by legitimate organisations. Registered firms must pay a one-time fee of $500 and an annual payment of $200 per registered sender ID in order for it to be seen by customers.
IMDA said on Wednesday that at least 2,100 organisations had registered before the deadline. These firms include the Bank of America, RHB Bank, State Bank of India, Barclays Bank, Lazada, Shopee, Grab, Foodpanda, NTUC, Samsung, TikTok, Google, Meta, Apple and Amazon.
It added that some organisations could not complete registration before the deadline and urged them to have their sender IDs enrolled as soon as possible at smsregistry@sgnic.sg.
“It is important that we raise collective resilience in preventing scams. Combatting scams is a whole of society effort, and it requires merchants to play their part, and the public to remain vigilant,” said IMDA.