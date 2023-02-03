SMSes from some firms on Sender ID Registry wrongly flagged as ‘likely scam’ 4 days after scheme’s rollout

SINGAPORE - Consumers are still receiving SMSes from legitimate organisations wrongly flagged as “likely scam” on the fourth day of the launch of a scheme to alert users to possible scam messages.

The messages flagged on Friday came from Singlife, IHH Healthcare and Tada - all of which have said they have applied to have their alphanumeric SMS sender names listed on the Singapore SMS Sender ID Registry, run by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

The registry, which is said to be able to detect and block spoofed SMSes upfront, labels SMSes that use alphanumeric sender names as “likely scam” if the senders have not listed on it. From July, SMSes from businesses not listed on the registry will be entirely blocked.

Since the scheme’s rollout on Tuesday, some users have reported being confused as SMSes have been flagged as “likely scam” even though they have come from legitimate businesses for genuine communications. SMSes from some organisations listed on the registry have also been flagged as “likely scam”.

A business owner who wants to be known only as Ms Chua, 49, said the one-time passwords (OTPs) she has been getting to log into IHH Healthcare’s medical records app MyHealth360 have been flagged as “likely scam”.

She used the OTP to log in to the app confidently after she saw an advisory from the healthcare group notifying users of the mislabelling as MyHealth360 has been registered with the Singapore SMS Sender ID Registry.

As at Friday, she was still getting her OTPs with a “likely scam” label. “The ‘likely scam’ messages I’ve received so far are not scams. How am I supposed to treat the warning seriously in future?” said Ms Chua, who owns a food and beverage business.