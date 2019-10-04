Limited number of Huawei Mate 30 Pro units available for online registration of interest

SINGAPORE - Local customers can now indicate interest in Huawei's flagship smartphone, the Mate 30 Pro which is priced in Singapore at $1,298.

Those who do so will have to make do with the lack of Google apps and services in it.

Huawei has opened online registration of interest for the Mate 30 Pro from Oct 5 till Oct 15 at its website.

A limited number of phones are available and only 200 registered customers will be randomly selected to attend a private event later in October where they can try out the phones before buying it. Unsuccessful registrants will be informed of the next opportunity to purchase the phone. A free bundle of accessories such as a DJI gimbal, wireless car charger and a power bank (worth $463) will be included with the phone.

Available in black and silver, the Mate 30 Pro boasts an impressive quad-camera system and a "waterfall display" that curves around the sides.

The phone does not come with Google apps and services such as the Google Play Store, Google Maps and Gmail because of the United States' ban on American firms doing business with Huawei.

Instead, it will use Huawei's EMUI 10 interface, which is based on an open-source version of the Android 10 operating system. Users can download apps from Huawei's own AppGallery app store, but the US ban means that apps from US firms such as Facebook and WhatsApp will also be unavailable.

Huawei has said that it will increase the supply of Mate 30 Pro units later this year.